This fully voiced, dark comedy is brought to life by the art, vocal performances and story, written by acclaimed video game writer Jakub Szamałek (Senior writer of The Witcher 3, Principal Writer of Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming The Blood of Dawnwalker) and voices including none other than the legend of rock himself, Iggy Pop!

Rockbeasts features over 100 characters to meet and 90 locations for you to explore, in a full double feature album’s-worth of story to be told! Speaking of double-features, the game also includes 17 full tracks for you to play at your gigs, performed and mastered just for Rockbeasts.