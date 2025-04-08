Battlefield Labs is about building and collaborating on the future of Battlefield, and we want to do that in the correct way. I want to remind everyone things that are taking place in Battlefield Labs may or may not make their way to the final finish line. This is the greatest thing about this program, it allows us the ability to get creative, see what works with those involved, gain educated and informed feedback from those that are participating and potentially spot bugs around the features too. We've long wanted to implement this program, responding to your requests for greater involvement and a return to this type of reactivity around all things Battlefield.

There is a specific time and place for the wider community to learn about new features and functionalities, and this is not it. We will address various topics and expand participation in Battlefield Labs when appropriate, but the constant reposting of things is not that time or place. Individuals are and will continue to be removed if they continue to violate the NDA that they agreed to.