För att göra nästa Battlefield till ett bättre och mer omtyckt spel än utskällda BF2014 tar Dice hjäp av communityn. Battlefield Labs kallas strategin, där spelare under tystnadslöfte får spela tidiga versioner av det ännu namnlösa spelet. Men trots påskrivna NDA-avtal läcker både information och videor.
Nu ryter community managern T0talFPS till på Reddit om läckor och gnäll. "Okej, det räcker!" börjar han ett långt svar på ett publikt Reddit-inlägg om matchmakning i spelet. Han påpekar att det som finns i testprogrammet inte nödvändigtvis kommer vara med i det färdiga spelet, att tanken med Battlefield Labs är just att testa och få feedback på idéer, men att innehållet inte ska diskuteras offentligt, bland annat för att det kan ge en felaktig bild av spelet.
Battlefield Labs is about building and collaborating on the future of Battlefield, and we want to do that in the correct way. I want to remind everyone things that are taking place in Battlefield Labs may or may not make their way to the final finish line. This is the greatest thing about this program, it allows us the ability to get creative, see what works with those involved, gain educated and informed feedback from those that are participating and potentially spot bugs around the features too. We've long wanted to implement this program, responding to your requests for greater involvement and a return to this type of reactivity around all things Battlefield.
There is a specific time and place for the wider community to learn about new features and functionalities, and this is not it. We will address various topics and expand participation in Battlefield Labs when appropriate, but the constant reposting of things is not that time or place. Individuals are and will continue to be removed if they continue to violate the NDA that they agreed to.
Han understryker att innehåll i spelet är officiellt först när utvecklarna officiellt gått ut med det.
One final reminder that when it comes to features, content, functionality, and more - it is only official when we share it and we are comfortable with the topic at hand.
Planen är att nästa Battlefield ska släppas innan april 2026. Det är dock inte hugget i sten: om läget är ogynnsamt tänker man flytta releasen till ett lämpligare datum. Exempelvis om ett visst GTA VI slår ner i närheten.