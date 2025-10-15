Football Manager 26 släpps snart och vi har tidigare skrivit om att spelet för först gången kommer innehålla damlag. Nu får vi veta spelet också kommer ha FIFA-licensen för första gången och VM.
Alla 48 lagen som kommer delta i fotbolls-VM nästa år kommer finnas med och förutom det kommer även förändringar i management-modulen släpps. Miles Jacobson på Sports Interactive Studio säger så här om FIFA-samarbetet:
"Revealing this partnership with FIFA is an incredibly historic moment for the studio," said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson."
"Heading into a World Cup year, revamping International Management and making it a much more feature-rich module for our players was important."
"To be able to do that with the support of FIFA with an official licence, giving us the tournament broadcast graphics and tournament kits in-game, is a real honour and something we're delighted our fans will be able to experience next year."
"And this is just the start of our relationship - stay tuned for more to come in 2026 and beyond."
Football Manager 26 släpps den 4:e november PC, Playstation, Xbox och Switch.