"Revealing this partnership with FIFA is an incredibly historic moment for the studio," said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson."

"Heading into a World Cup year, revamping International Management and making it a much more feature-rich module for our players was important."

"To be able to do that with the support of FIFA with an official licence, giving us the tournament broadcast graphics and tournament kits in-game, is a real honour and something we're delighted our fans will be able to experience next year."

"And this is just the start of our relationship - stay tuned for more to come in 2026 and beyond."