Fläkten, möt skit.

Käbblet mellan Apple och Epic kan komma att eskalera ordentligt. Enligt domstolsdokument som Gamasutra kommit över har Apple hotat med att stänga av Epics tillgång till utvecklingsverktygen på deras plattformar, vilket skulle göra att de inte kan hålla Unreal Engine kompatibel med eventuella uppdateringar av Ios och Macos. Epic ber nu domstolen att se detta som en ren hämndaktion som kommer drabba miljontals utvecklare som använder Unreal Engine för såväl spel som appar på Apples plattformar.

In addition, Apple’s retaliation represents an existential threat to Epic’s Unreal Engine. OS providers like Apple routinely make certain software and developer tools available to software developers, for free or a small fee, to enable the development of software that will run on the OS. Apple intends to deny Epic access to that widely available material. Without that access, Epic cannot develop future versions of the Unreal Engine for use on iOS or macOS. Developers that intend to sell their apps for use on iOS or macOS devices will have to forgo the Unreal Engine in favor of other engines. The effects will reverberate well beyond video games; it will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields. The ensuing impact on the Unreal Engine’s viability, and the trust and confidence developers have in that engine, cannot be repaired with a monetary award. This is quintessential irreparable harm.

Om domstolen inte ingriper förlorar Epic tillgången till utvecklarverktygen om tio dagar.

I butiken: Epic Bag of Carrying

Gör handlingen till ett litet äventyr med denna tygpåse, med korta bärhandtag! Grafiken skapad av medlemmen "eld" i forumet.

Köp här!

#apple#epic
Skicka en rättelse
9
 Kommentarer
Väldigt många mobilspel använder nog UE så det kommer väl även drabba Apples Arcade. idag 08:45 Hur tycker du man ska lösa alla företag som utvecklat sin app i UE? idag 08:43 Folk kommer inte sluta använda Apple, och utvecklare vill inte förlora marknaden så antar att de kommer hoppa över till unity eller någon annan motor om Epic förlorar. idag 08:35 De var rätt ute när det gällde flash i browsers, men detta... idag 08:34 Synd om alla utvecklare som använder UE till sina appar. idag 08:29 Men jösses.... så här är det att om man bryter mot avtalet man har ingått i med Apple som utvecklare så riskerar man att bli av med sitt developer account. Detta konto ger en tillgång till diverse verktyg och beta versioner av iOS och macOS (samt andra... idag 08:25 Även om jag håller med Epic i att Apple och Google tar ut löjligt höga avgifter, och att det här tilltaget från Apples sida är väldigt barnsligt, så var det ju trots allt dom som började bråka med Apple genom att bryta avtal dom själva godkänt. Apple... idag 08:22 Jag tycker att de ska dumpa Unreal på mac-plattformen. Det kommer slå tillbaka på Apple än mer och visa att de fått totalt storhetsvansinne och att det inte är en plattform att satsa på. Och då förhoppningsvis så drar Unity och de andra därifrån också... idag 08:12 Pop... pop... idag 07:59
Läs alla kommentarer!