Fläkten, möt skit.
Käbblet mellan Apple och Epic kan komma att eskalera ordentligt. Enligt domstolsdokument som Gamasutra kommit över har Apple hotat med att stänga av Epics tillgång till utvecklingsverktygen på deras plattformar, vilket skulle göra att de inte kan hålla Unreal Engine kompatibel med eventuella uppdateringar av Ios och Macos. Epic ber nu domstolen att se detta som en ren hämndaktion som kommer drabba miljontals utvecklare som använder Unreal Engine för såväl spel som appar på Apples plattformar.
In addition, Apple’s retaliation represents an existential threat to Epic’s Unreal Engine. OS providers like Apple routinely make certain software and developer tools available to software developers, for free or a small fee, to enable the development of software that will run on the OS. Apple intends to deny Epic access to that widely available material. Without that access, Epic cannot develop future versions of the Unreal Engine for use on iOS or macOS. Developers that intend to sell their apps for use on iOS or macOS devices will have to forgo the Unreal Engine in favor of other engines. The effects will reverberate well beyond video games; it will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields. The ensuing impact on the Unreal Engine’s viability, and the trust and confidence developers have in that engine, cannot be repaired with a monetary award. This is quintessential irreparable harm.
Om domstolen inte ingriper förlorar Epic tillgången till utvecklarverktygen om tio dagar.