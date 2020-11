Upgrades for disc copies of PS4 versions are only available if you have a PlayStation 5 console with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive. To obtain your upgrade, you will need to insert your PS4 game disc into your PlayStation 5 console with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive, navigate to the Game Hub and select the upgrade offer to download the corresponding digital PS5 remastered version of the game, which you can then play while your PS4 disc is in the drive.