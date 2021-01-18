Nästa månad släpps samlarutgåvor av Nioh och Nioh 2 till Playstation 5, vilket väcker frågan om Ninja Theory tänker ge sig på en tredje del i den hyllade serien. Svaret är nej, säger regissör Fumihiko Yasuda när han får frågan av The Gamer.
Skälet är att studion vill koncentera sig på nya varumärken, och man har tidigare sagt att man tänker presentera flera stycken under året. Men alltså inget Nioh 3. Men, det kan bli av längre fram. Fumihiko Yasuda säger att han gärna återvänder till Nioh-serien när man lärt sig av de nya projekt man nu planerar, och använda det kunnandet för att göra Nioh 3 bättre än föregångarna.
In terms of a sequel right now, Team Ninja would like to focus on working on new titles, so there really isn't a plan for Nioh 3 at this point. But after creating some new projects and gaining some new experience and skills from those new potential projects, I would like to go back to the series at some point, utilise all the experience and new skills that we gain from some new projects, and then potentially, go back into the series at that point, and create an even greater game to surpass Nioh and Nioh 2 and to create something even better.
På frågan om ett nytt Ninja Gaiden låter det också hoppfullt, även om det inte heller där finns något att prata om i dag.
Nothing to announce or note specifically this time, but if the Ninja Gaiden series hadn't existed, then there wouldn't have been a Nioh series. So that's a really important series to Team Ninja. While we don't have anything specific to announce at this time, I would like to say just look forward to some potential news for some kind of announcement in the near future.
Nioh: Complete Edition och Nioh 2: Complete Edition släpps till PS5 den 5 februari. Den senare släpps också till pc.