Sony har just släppt bilder på handkontrollerna för nästa Playstation VR, alltså nästa version av virtual reality-headsetet som ska släppas till Playstation 5 vad det lider.
Precis som PS5:ans Dualsense-kontroll får PSVR-kontrollerna avancerade skakfunktioner med haptisk feedback (vibrationer för att härma fysiska effekter), "adaptive triggers" (triggerknapparnas motstånd förändras beroende på situation) och fingerdetektering (kontrollen känner av när du har fingrarna på den, gör att du kan gestikulera med fingrarna). Den är utrustad med analoga styrspakar och knappar med samma placering som Oculus-kontrollerna gjort till standard. Det vill säga, varje kontroll har två actionknappar, en Options, en PS-knapp, en greppknapp på sidan (L2, R2) och en triggerknapp på baksidan (L1, R1).
Kontrollerna omgärdas av någon form av plastbågar, och den använder PSVR-headsetet (som vi ännu inte fått se) för att tracka var kontrollerna befinner sig.
Så här säger Playstation-bloggen:
Features
The new VR controller enables players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. There are several features, including key features from the DualSense controller, which match our vision for what next-generation VR games can be.
● Adaptive triggers: Each VR controller (Left and Right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller. If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanic and apply it to VR, the experience is amplified to the next level.
● Haptic feedback: The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR.
● Finger touch detection: The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay.
● Tracking: The VR controller is tracked by the new VR headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller.
● Action buttons / analog sticks: The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example.
Sony bekräftade alldeles nyligen att ett nytt Playstation VR-system till Playstation 5 faktiskt är på gång, men att det inte släpps i år. Vi kommer givetvis rapportera om pris, prestanda, releasedatum och allt annat så snart vi hör något mer!