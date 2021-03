The release of the HITMAN 3 Free Starter Pack is just the beginning. Over time, we’ll add more free content from the World of Assassination for a limited time. Whether it’s a full location or an Elusive Target, there’ll be new challenges waiting for you. Anything that we make available for free in the Starter Pack will also be free for HITMAN 3 owners for the same duration, which means that Hawke’s Bay is currently available for all HITMAN 3 players.

Already played HITMAN 1 and 2? Great! The HITMAN 3 Free Starter Pack is the perfect place to get started with the final game in the trilogy. Import the locations that you can already access in HITMAN 2 and carryover your progress to start playing with the new features and improvements from HITMAN 3, including updated lighting effects, animations and Agent 47’s new camera item. Head to our Progress Carryover site to start that process, even before you download the Free Starter Pack.