Att överleva som vampyr i en öppen värld bland andra vampyrer är det senaste lockropet från Skövdes många spelstudior. V Rising heter spelet som görs av Stunlock Studios (Battlerite, Bloodline Champions) och som innehåller såväl co-op som bråk med andra mänskligt styrda blodsugare.
Du spelar en vampyr som just vaknat upp och saknar det mesta av de krafter dessa varelser är kända/fruktade för. Så du behöver hitta nytt blod, samtidigt som du kan rekrytera andra att hjälpa dig. Spelet i punktform:
SURVIVE AS A VAMPIRE. Play as a newly-awakened vampire, stripped from your dark powers. Feed on blood and evade the scorching sun to survive.
RAISE YOUR CASTLE. Become lord of your castle as you build and personalize your domain. Fortify and strengthen your base to combat the rising threat from other players.
CONVERT THE HUMANS. Prey on your victims from the shadows or seduce them to be your vampire servants to assist in your nefarious deeds, laboring at your crafting stations.
EXPLORE AN OPEN-WORLD. Embark on a blood-soaked journey in a vast open-world inhabited by other players, hostile humans, and supernatural creatures.
PLAY SOLO OR CO-OP. Play solo or create a clan with friends as you roam the night.
RISE IN POWER. Expand your castle, learn unholy abilities, and forge an arsenal of mighty weapons and armor as you rise in power and conquer the realm.
Inspiration hämtas från såväl klassisk gotisk skräck som mer nutida alster på samma tema, säger Stunlocks marknadschef Johan Ilves. Det blir en balansgång mellan vampyrer, människor och olika monster, och det blir både PvP- och PvE-utmaningar att suga tag i. Ilves:
The team took inspiration from everything from classic gothic horror literature to Netflix’s Castlevania to create a world of conflict where vampires, humans, and mythical beasts co-exist in a delicate balance. We want to give players the full vampire experience of avoiding the burning sunlight, hunting for blood, and building their castle. All this while competing against other players and being tracked by vampire hunters. This is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to reveal more information in the foreseeable future.
V Rising ska börja betatestas i år är tanken. Spelet finns på Steam och släpps följaktligen till pc.