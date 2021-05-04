The team took inspiration from everything from classic gothic horror literature to Netflix’s Castlevania to create a world of conflict where vampires, humans, and mythical beasts co-exist in a delicate balance. We want to give players the full vampire experience of avoiding the burning sunlight, hunting for blood, and building their castle. All this while competing against other players and being tracked by vampire hunters. This is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to reveal more information in the foreseeable future.