Borderlands 4 släpptes före helgen och det verkar som spelet är väldigt tungdrivet för många PC-spelare. Randy Pitchford har också sagt i en artikel på sociala medier att dag 1-patchen ska fixa en del men också att spelet kommer vara ospelbart om man är under de minimala systemkraven.
The Day 1 patch does a lot! That said, the expectation for using a below min-spec machine should be that the game is unplayable. That the game runs at all on your system is a miracle. That you can get 55 - 60 fps out of heavy combat is actually incredible given how the engine and what's going on under the hood. Your specification doesn't indicate if you're on SDD or HDD, but that could also explain some of the hitching. It's a big, bold, new, seamless world and I'm sorry to say that older hardware may not provide buttery smooth performance for the latest gen AAA games, as has always been the case since the dawn of PC gaming.
Trots patchen så verkar som sagt många ha problem och nu har Gearbox släppt en guide för att hjälpa oss spelare att optimera spelet.
Borderlands 4 körs i Unreal Engine 5 och det är inte helt ovanligt att spel som kör denna motor har optimeringsproblem. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater använder också Unreal Engine 5 och rapporterades ha en del problem på PC.