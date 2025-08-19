Become an Anti-Icon: Play as Hershel - brilliant, relentless, magnetic… and cursed. A former top operant whose touch turns everything to ash. She is as dangerous to her enemies as she is to her friends.

Espionage Reinvented: Descend into a world of bootleg mind-erasure, failed space programmes, and state-sponsored pop stars. This is espionage stripped of glamour - no parades, no happy endings - at least probably not for you.

Failing Forward: In the life of an operant, failure is inevitable. Here, it’s another way forward - every misstep opens doors that success would run swiftly by.

A Story-Rich Espionage RPG: From the studio which brought you Disco Elysium. Blending the psychological depth of a spy novel with surrealist undertones and richly drawn characters.