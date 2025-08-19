Sex år efter att Disco Elysium hyllades till skyarna och en bit till har ZAUM avtäckt sin nästa titel – Zero Parades.
Det blir rollspel igen, och du spelar en begåvad men slutkörd agent. Så här beskrivs det:
Become an Anti-Icon: Play as Hershel - brilliant, relentless, magnetic… and cursed. A former top operant whose touch turns everything to ash. She is as dangerous to her enemies as she is to her friends.
Espionage Reinvented: Descend into a world of bootleg mind-erasure, failed space programmes, and state-sponsored pop stars. This is espionage stripped of glamour - no parades, no happy endings - at least probably not for you.
Failing Forward: In the life of an operant, failure is inevitable. Here, it’s another way forward - every misstep opens doors that success would run swiftly by.
A Story-Rich Espionage RPG: From the studio which brought you Disco Elysium. Blending the psychological depth of a spy novel with surrealist undertones and richly drawn characters.
A Question of Identity: Who are you when no one is watching? Or, at least, when you *think* no one is? In ZERO PARADES, the answer will define much more than just the assignment. Cope with the terror of reality by giving up parts of yourself and try not to lose your mind in the process.
Det blir en utmaning att få Zero Parades lika hyllat som Disco Elysium. Ett par år efter det skakades utvecklaren av konflikter och vikttiga medarbetare försvann. Håll alla tummar du hittar.