Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV är på gång! Det blytunga (och kanske blodiga) beskedet serverades nyss via en trailer på Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Det kommer till pc 2026, och det vankas fyra spelbara fraktioner och 70 uppdrag. Steam avslöjar att de spelbara är Space Marines, Orks, Necrons och Adeptus Mechanicus. Vi får också veta att King Art kodar det hela.
