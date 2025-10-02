Capcom säger att bossarna i Resident Evil Requiem kommer vara lite mer som de äldre RE-spelen. I stället för att bara skjuta så ska vi även få tänka. Spelets regissör Koshi Naganashi säger så här om bossarna i spelet:
"Of course there will be boss battles,"
"However, rather than defeating enemies in a flashy manner as you progress through the game, like in games that emphasise gun shooting action, the style is more like Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, where players expand their exploration area in a closed space and overcome obstacles using their wits."
Spelets protagonist är Grace Ashcroft och hon är ju inte någon med militär eller polisiär utbildning som Chris Redfield och Leon S. Kennedy. Så att hon måste använda hjärnan snarare än att förlita sig på skjutvapen lirar ju ändå ganska bra kan man ju tycka.
Resident Evil Requiem släpps den 27:e februari nästa år.