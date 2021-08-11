“It’s hard to have your voice heard when there are that many guys setting the tone,”

“I think that’s one of the reasons why that video has gone viral. It just exemplifies so much of what’s wrong right now with the industry at large. There is me being utterly dismissed by a panel of men who run the company and at the same time having a small, small group of women in the audience cheer and then that immediately being drowned out by men booing.”

“Honestly, the sound of being booed by that many guys, in some ways that bothered me more than getting dismissed,”

“You had that initial cheer from the women in the crowd and then just a wave of boos.”