Enligt ett nytt blogginlägg på Overwatch websida så kommer nya spelare i Overwatch 2 att måsta spela 100 matcher för att låsa upp alla karaktärer från originalspelet Overwatch.
“New players begin with access to a limited set of game modes, heroes, and some other restrictions to onboard them more gradually,”
“The first phase of our new [First Time User Experience] rapidly unlocks all the game modes and the ability to chat in-game, and the second phase unlocks all the original Overwatch heroes over the course of approximately 100 matches.”
Tanken med detta är att nya spelare inte ska känna sig överväldigade och ge dem chansen att lära sig alla lägen och karaktärer i lagom takt. Men det står även så här.
”restrictions are lifted while in a group, so new players can team up with their friends at any time to play almost any game modes. Competitive is the exception to this rule because new players must complete a specific challenge to access this game mode.”
Det innebär att dessa restriktioner bara finns när det gäller tävlingsspel och inte om du kör träningsmatcher med familj och vänner.
Overwatch 2 släppas i Early Access den 4:e oktober och kommer vara helt gratis att spela. Blizzard har lovat att spelet inte ska ha några loot-lådor och kommer ha ett säsongsupplägg. Säsong 1 startar som skrivet ny den 4:e följt av säsong 2 som startar senare i december. Det kommer även släppas ett PVE-läge vid ett senare tillfälle, men inget datum är satt där ännu.