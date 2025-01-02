Minecraft-skaparen Marcus ”Notch” Persson är tillbaka och berättar via X att han återfått glädjen till spel och att han nu kan tänka sig att skapa en spirituell uppföljare till Minecraft.
I basically announced minecraft 2. I thought that maybe people ACTUALLY do want me to make another game that's super similar to the first one, and I'm loving working on games again. I don't super duper care exactly which game I make first (or even if I make more), but I do know I'm making one, so I figured I'd absolutely be willing to give it an honest shot in the form of a spiritual successor to minecraft and put up a poll about it.
My intentions are to be clear and honest about it, saying that spiritual successors are usually kind of... you know... washed up. Tragic. The things I'm fearing my next game is going to be anyway and try to push myself to avoid. So why not do the thing that people DO want and are willing to give me, somehow, even MORE cash for.
Han säger dock också att det inte är säkert att ett sådant projekt blit färdigt även om han i nuläget njuter av processen.
Honestly, I'm not even sure I'll make it to release, based on having been me for all my life. But I do know I'm genuinely loving having fun working on a game in an office and would love to give it a shot.
Minecraft släpptes för nästan 15 år sedan och blev en global succé. Microsoft köpte senare upp Mojang och äger därmed också varumärket. Även om Notch inte kan göra en officiell uppföljare så är det ju inget som hindrar honom för att göra en spirituell uppföljare.
Vill ni på FZ ha en uppföljare till Minecraft?