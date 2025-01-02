I basically announced minecraft 2. I thought that maybe people ACTUALLY do want me to make another game that's super similar to the first one, and I'm loving working on games again. I don't super duper care exactly which game I make first (or even if I make more), but I do know I'm making one, so I figured I'd absolutely be willing to give it an honest shot in the form of a spiritual successor to minecraft and put up a poll about it.

My intentions are to be clear and honest about it, saying that spiritual successors are usually kind of... you know... washed up. Tragic. The things I'm fearing my next game is going to be anyway and try to push myself to avoid. So why not do the thing that people DO want and are willing to give me, somehow, even MORE cash for.