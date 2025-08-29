Sandfall Interactives rollspel Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 slog ned som en bomb och blev ett av årets mest hyllade rollspel. Regissören Guillaume Broche har nu bekräftat att vi kan förvänta oss uppföljare på spelet då Clair Obscur är serienamnet och Expedition 33 bara var första delen.
"Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise,"
"Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise."
Vad sager ni här på FZ. Kan Clair Obscur bli ett nytt Final Fantasy?