Intygar via domstolsdokument att en Unreal Engine-blockad skulle skada branschen.
Epic har fått en ny allierad i konflikten mot Apple då Microsoft nu intygar att Apples hot om att utesluta Unreal Engine från sina plattformar inte bara skadar Epic utan många andra spelutvecklare.
Today we filed a statement in support of Epic's request to keep access to the Apple SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers & gamers https://t.co/72bLdDkvUx— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 23, 2020
Detta kommer bara några veckor efter att Xbox-streamingtjänsten Xcloud stoppades på App Store, vilket fick Microsoft att kritisera Apples metoder. Något som fick EU-kommissionens konkurrensavdelning, som redan utreder Apple, att reagera, "vi är medvetna om kritiken" kommenterade de.