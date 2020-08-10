Intygar via domstolsdokument att en Unreal Engine-blockad skulle skada branschen.

Epic har fått en ny allierad i konflikten mot Apple då Microsoft nu intygar att Apples hot om att utesluta Unreal Engine från sina plattformar inte bara skadar Epic utan många andra spelutvecklare.

Detta kommer bara några veckor efter att Xbox-streamingtjänsten Xcloud stoppades på App Store, vilket fick Microsoft att kritisera Apples metoder. Något som fick EU-kommissionens konkurrensavdelning, som redan utreder Apple, att reagera, "vi är medvetna om kritiken" kommenterade de.

#epic-vs-apple#microsoft
Varför tycker du det? idag 08:02 Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple fick vittna inför kongress om hur du sköter sin business för ca 3 veckor sen, så antar att just nu är rätt tillfälle att visa sitt missnöje för att kunna få lagar införda. :) idag 07:45 Hohohoo! Allt som påverkar Apple negativt är bra :D idag 07:35 Undrar hur mycket detta "bråk" kommer kosta totalt, inga små företag direkt idag 07:33 Jag har svårt att välja sida. Jag tror alla dessa företag tänker på att dra in så mycket pengar till sina egna aktieägare som det bara går. Men jag stör mig ofta på Apple som stoppar saker för mig eftersom jag är en trogen Apple-kund. Att inte kunna anv... idag 07:30 En sak är säker, nu fick juristerna lite att göra. Tycker det är fint av alla inblandade att skapa jobb för så många. Tänker på assistenter, gem och stapels-tillverkare, papperstillverkare, hämtkaffeaffärerna osv. 🧐 idag 07:16
