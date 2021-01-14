När han inte skapar spel som Brothers, A Way Out och It Takes Two, så skapar Josef Fares rubriker. "Fuck the Oscars"-citatet kommer du ihåg oavsett du vill eller inte, och nu uttalar sig Fares om namnvalet för Xbox Series-konsolerna – som han tycker är "jävligt förvirrande".
I en intervju med IGN skräder han inte med orden (och inte med ordet "fuck" i synnerhet).
That's a fucking confusing name. What the fuck's going on with Microsoft? They're losing it, man. What the fuck is going on? Like Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who knows this? Come on. Madness. Call it the Microsoft Box and that's it. I don't know. It's a total fucking mess. Trust me, even them, they're confused in their offices. What is this X, S... I don't know, what the fuck.
Värt att nämna i sammanhanget är att fyra år gamla Xbox One X rusade på Amazon inför släppet av Xbox Series X. Att det är virrigt, inte minst för mindre bevandrade gamers, är ganska givet. Medan Sony har nöjt sig med Playstation (1), 2, 3, 4 (och 4 Pro) och 5 har Microsoft kontrat med Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One (och One X) och nu Xbox Series X (och S).