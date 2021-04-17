2011 producerades en dokumentär som följde tre professionella Dota 2-spelare under turneringen The International, där prissumman var hiskeliga en miljon dollar. Den har länge varit tillgänglig på Youtube, men har nu alltså plockas upp av Netflix som verkar ha ett stort sug för spelrelaterad tv.
Så här beskriver Netflix filmen:
"In recent years, esports has surged in popularity to become one of the most widely-practiced forms of competitive sport today. A million dollar tournament changed the landscape of the gaming world and for those elite players at the top of their craft, nothing would ever be the same again. Produced by Valve, the film documents the challenges and sacrifices required of players to compete at the highest level."
Sedan tidigare hittar ni också en League of Legends-dokumentär på kanalen, och nu senast lanserades även Netflix egen Dota-anime: Dota: Dragon's Blood.
Kolla in Free to Play på Netflix, eller på Youtube: