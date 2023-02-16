Alla skrivbordsgeneraler kan börja slipa svärden och putsa rustningarna. Nu är det nämligen bekräftat att ett nytt spel i Sid Meier’s Civiliation-serie är under utveckling. Spelet utvecklas som vanligt av Firaxis Games och kommer antagligen kort och gott heta Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. Heather Hazen på Firaxis säger så här i ett pressmeddelande.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio’s storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise,”
“I’m lucky to be working with some of the best developers in our industry, and we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world.”
På twitter postades också nyheten om att spelet är under utveckling.
Senaste Civilization-spel släpptes 2016 vilket innebär att vi inte sett ett spel i serien på sex år. Vem här på FZ längtar efter ett nytt Civ? Undertecknad gör i alla fall det!