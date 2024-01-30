1. CONNECTION – As the community will attest, Ping is King. Connection is the most critical and heavily weighted factor in the matchmaking process.

2. TIME TO MATCH – This factor is the second most critical to the matchmaking process. We all want to spend time playing the game rather than waiting for matches to start.

3. The following factors are also critical to the matchmaking process:

– PLAYLIST DIVERSITY – The number of playlists available for players to choose from.

– RECENT MAPS/MODES – Considering maps you have recently played on as well as your mode preferences, editable in Quick Play settings.

– SKILL/PERFORMANCE– This is used to give our players – a global community with a wide skill range – the opportunity to have an impact in every match.

– INPUT DEVICE – Controller or mouse and keyboard.

– PLATFORM – The device (PC, Console) that you are playing on.

– VOICE CHAT – Enabled or disabled.