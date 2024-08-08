EA fick ju för sig att släppa FIFA-märket och fortsätta sin fotbollsserie under namnet EA FC. Vad som händer med FIFA-märket är förstås något som de flesta fotbollsspelarfans undrar och ryktet har gått att det är 2K som köpt upp märket. Då 2K tidigare gått jämna matcher med EA vad gällande hockey och NHL så hade detta varit en logisk lösning. Men enligt Strauss Zelnick på Take-Two så är det inte så enkelt.
"I would just note with regards to the FIFA license, it does not bring along with it rights; it doesn’t come along with players, teams, or leagues,"
"So it’s not as simple, for example, as negotiating with the NFL, or the NBA, or MLB, where at most you have to negotiate with a league and a player’s association. So anyone who would want to compete in the straight ahead sim environment for soccer… you wouldn’t just have to address one particular brand license, there’s a whole lot more than that."
Det låter således inte som 2K har köpt på sig licensen, men å andra sidan så brukar stora affärer förnekas i sten till de ska avslöjas officiellt. Strauss stänger inte heller helt dörren utan säger även.
"We’re very mindful that it’s incredibly difficult to build a great sim experience for console, it takes a long time, and if you do it right your users are very loyal and very embedded."
Men han har ju samtidigt rätt i att FIFA-namnet inte kommer med något annat än just de fyra bokstäverna och en rättighet till VM. Så det är möjligt att Take-Two tycker det kostar mer än det smakar.