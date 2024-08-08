"I would just note with regards to the FIFA license, it does not bring along with it rights; it doesn’t come along with players, teams, or leagues,"

"So it’s not as simple, for example, as negotiating with the NFL, or the NBA, or MLB, where at most you have to negotiate with a league and a player’s association. So anyone who would want to compete in the straight ahead sim environment for soccer… you wouldn’t just have to address one particular brand license, there’s a whole lot more than that."