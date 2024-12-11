Vilken natt vi har haft! Game Awards kom som alltid med en rejäl trailer-bonanza: The Witcher 4, Borderlands 4, Mafia "4", Split Fiction, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Naughty Dogs nya, och så in i helskotta vidare. (Någonstans i periferin vann även Astro Bot pris som årets spel.)
Varsågod, här får du alla trailers! Saknas någon? Peta på oss så fixar vi.
The Witcher IV – cinematic reveal trailer
Borderlands 4 – official first look
Elden Ring: Nightreign – reveal gameplay trailer
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – announcement trailer
Mafia: The Old Country – the initiation trailer
Split Fiction – official reveal trailer
Dave the Diver: In the Jungle – dlc trailer
Den of Wolves – gameplay reveal trailer
Skaparna bakom Ico, Shadow of the Colossus – announcement trailer
Okami-uppföljare – project teaser trailer
Civilization VII - rediscover hope ppening cinematic
Shadow Labyrinth – reveal trailer
Dying Light: The Beast – meet the baron
Kyora – announcement trailer
The Outer Worlds 2 – first gameplay reveal
Virtua Fighter – world premiere
Onimusha: Way of the Sword – trailer
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds – cinematic teaser trailer
Turok: Origins
Helldivers 2 – omens of tyranny
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound – reveal trailer
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – pc announcement trailer
The Last of Us Part II Remastered – pc announcement trailer
Tekken 8 – Clive Rosfield gameplay trailer
Thick As Thieves – announcement trailer
