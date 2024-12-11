Vilken natt vi har haft! Game Awards kom som alltid med en rejäl trailer-bonanza: The Witcher 4, Borderlands 4, Mafia "4", Split Fiction, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Naughty Dogs nya, och så in i helskotta vidare. (Någonstans i periferin vann även Astro Bot pris som årets spel.)

Varsågod, här får du alla trailers! Saknas någon? Peta på oss så fixar vi.

The Witcher IV – cinematic reveal trailer

Borderlands 4 – official first look

Elden Ring: Nightreign – reveal gameplay trailer

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – announcement trailer

Mafia: The Old Country – the initiation trailer

Split Fiction – official reveal trailer

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle – dlc trailer

Den of Wolves – gameplay reveal trailer

Skaparna bakom Ico, Shadow of the Colossus – announcement trailer

Okami-uppföljare – project teaser trailer

Civilization VII - rediscover hope ppening cinematic

Shadow Labyrinth – reveal trailer

Dying Light: The Beast – meet the baron

Kyora – announcement trailer

The Outer Worlds 2 – first gameplay reveal

Virtua Fighter – world premiere

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – trailer

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds – cinematic teaser trailer

Turok: Origins

Helldivers 2 – omens of tyranny

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound – reveal trailer

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – pc announcement trailer

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – pc announcement trailer

Tekken 8 – Clive Rosfield gameplay trailer

Thick As Thieves – announcement trailer