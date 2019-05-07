Se framtidens grafikmotor, renderad i realtid på Sonys nästa spelmaskin.
Hittills har vi krasst konstaterat att den snabba lagringen har varit den sexigaste delen i de nya konsolerna från Xbox och Sony, samtidigt som vi hoppades på att få lite haktapp när det utlovades gameplay från Xbox Seriex X förra veckan. Det uteblev men när nu Epic Games visar upp Unreal Engine 5 för första gången känner vi gravitationen dra i käken. Särskilt när det vi får se renderas i realtid på ett Playstation 5.
I videon presenterar två Epic-anställda de två stora nyheterna med den femte generationen av deras brett implementerade spelmotorn Unreal Engine. I grova drag handlar det om dynamisk belysning, här kallat Lumen, samt Nanite som ska ge spelkreatörer mer frihet vad det gäller detaljrikedom. Så här beskriver Epic själva det vi får se:
A real-time demonstration running live on PlayStation 5 showcasing two new core technologies that will debut in UE5: Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry, which frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see, and Lumen, a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes.
Unreal Engine 5 ska släppas i en preview tidigt nästa år, med ett fullt släpp i slutet av 2021. Epic poängterar att även deras nuvarande version av spelmotorn, 4.25, är redo att möta de nya konsolerna som släpps i vinter.
Om du vill grotta ner dig i Lumen och Nanite hittar du gott om fikonspråk i följande stycken.
Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see. Nanite virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans to CAD data—and it just works. Nanite geometry is streamed and scaled in real time so there are no more polygon count budgets, polygon memory budgets, or draw count budgets; there is no need to bake details to normal maps or manually author LODs; and there is no loss in quality.
Lumen is a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes. The system renders diffuse interreflection with infinite bounces and indirect specular reflections in huge, detailed environments, at scales ranging from kilometers to millimeters. Artists and designers can create more dynamic scenes using Lumen, for example, changing the sun angle for time of day, turning on a flashlight, or blowing a hole in the ceiling, and indirect lighting will adapt accordingly. Lumen erases the need to wait for lightmap bakes to finish and to author light map UVs—a huge time savings when an artist can move a light inside the Unreal Editor and lighting looks the same as when the game is run on console.
Så, med handen på haken, hur hårt föll den i golvet?