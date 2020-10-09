Bloodborne släpptes 2015 exklusivt till Playstation 4, och blev snabbt erkänt för sina fantastiska kvaliteter – och ökänt för sin framerate. Moddaren Lance McDonald planerar att släppa en (inofficiell) patch som gör att spelet flyter i 60 fps på Playstation 5, om inte Sony gör det först.
I'll be releasing this patch publicly once the Playstation 5 has released and Sony have made it clear whether or not Bloodborne will be enhanced on that system in any way. Out of respect for Playstation, I want them to have the first chance to put 60 fps Bloodborne into the hands of players.
Det är inte alldeles enkelt att köra moddade patchar på Playstation, men vi kan ju hoppas att Sony faktiskt kommer boosta Bloodborne på PS5. Ännu har de inte sagt något. Ett av releasespelen är också ett gammalt From Software-spel, den Blupoint-utvecklade Demon's Souls-remaken.
En demonstration av Bloodborne i 60 bildrutor per sekund får du här.