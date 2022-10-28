Sonic Frontiers släpps 8 november och inför releasen har det tyckts både det ena och det andra om spelet, som inte liknar något tidigare Sonic-spel. Att det liknar The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild är dock en åsikt som dryftats – men är något som Sonic Teams big boss tar avstånd från.
Sonic Frontiers är "inte alls likt" Nintendos Breath of the Wild. Det berättar Takashi Iizuka i en intervju med Shacknews (via The Gamer). Det var aldrig deras intention att göra ett liknande spel.
From the development team's perspective, they're going out and making an action game. So when they think about Breath of the Wild, they see Breath of the Wild definitely as a role-playing game, and it's not similar at all to the action game that they're making.
Iizuka lyfter också fram att medan BotW är en öppen värld, handlar Sonics nya om öppna zoner.