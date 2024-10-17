“Actually, I want to expand Dave the Diver IP itself,”

“I think that’s every director’s dream, since we have a relatable character.”

“But actually, we didn’t go really deep into the personal stories in Dave the Diver, because we wanted to keep the game very casual.”

“So as a director, besides the story DLC that we’re working on right now, I also want to make separate games about each character to show how they met, what they did before coming to the Blue Hole."

“In that sense, the games’ genres can be different. Maybe one day, if we start to make a Dave’s backstory game, we could make Dave [another profession]. He’s always been a diver, so we really haven’t thought about how we should move with Dave.”