Jaeho Hwang skapade den kritikerrosade indie-succén Dave the Diver och berättar han att han vill göra ett sammanhållande universum med rättigheterna. Tanken är då att skapa fler spel inom universumet som har olika karaktärer men även i olika genres.
“Actually, I want to expand Dave the Diver IP itself,”
“I think that’s every director’s dream, since we have a relatable character.”
“But actually, we didn’t go really deep into the personal stories in Dave the Diver, because we wanted to keep the game very casual.”
“So as a director, besides the story DLC that we’re working on right now, I also want to make separate games about each character to show how they met, what they did before coming to the Blue Hole."
“In that sense, the games’ genres can be different. Maybe one day, if we start to make a Dave’s backstory game, we could make Dave [another profession]. He’s always been a diver, so we really haven’t thought about how we should move with Dave.”
Dave the Diver har sålt över fyra miljoner exemplar och även vunnit en BAFTA-utmärkelse. Vad tror ni här på FZ om ett sammanhållande universum runt dykare Dave?