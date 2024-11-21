I en Intervju med Daily Stars berättar Naoki Hamaguchi att vi inte ska förvänta oss något DLC eller expansion till Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth. Det för att de är fokuserade på den avslutande delen Final Fantasy 7 remake-sagan och att vill kunna släppa den så fort som möjligt.
"We definitely do hear the desire from fans, the voices out there that want that kind of thing,"
"I understand it completely, but I think, from my perspective, what the fans really want to see the most is not necessarily DLC. They want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible."
Det har ryktats om att spelet ska få ett story-DLC liknande det som släpptes till Final Fantasy 7 Remake, men nu verkar det som om utvecklarna i stället fokuserar på att göra färdigt del 3 i sagan.
Square Enix planer är att släppa sista delen i serien under 2027 om allt går som det ska.