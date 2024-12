Great news Adventurers! 💚

Get ready to return to a vivid, enchanting world where daring escapades blend seamlessly with the art of commerce.

Together with

@DigitalSunGames

we are thrilled to bring back Will, the fearless merchant-hero you know and love from #Moonlighter!

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will launch in 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5