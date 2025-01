The Advanced Suit 2.0 Arrives to Celebrate the PC Launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2!

Take the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) in Marvel Rivals, the Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it symbolizes Spider-Man's true grit as a hero. "Balance is a process. Not a destination."

Unlock this legendary costume in-store and swing into action starting January 30th!