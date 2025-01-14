Corinne Busche har jobbat hos EA i 18 långa år men har nu bestämt sig för att lämna företaget. Hennes sista projekt blev Dragon Age: The Veilguard där hon jobbade som producent. Busches bekräftar för Eurogamer att hon mycket riktigt slutar på EA och anledning är att hon fått en tjänst på ett annat företag.
"I did what I set out to do at BioWare. That is to come in and help right the ship. I love Dragon Age, and BioWare, so the chance to return the game to a proper quality single player RPG was the privilege of a lifetime.”
"It was hard fought, as games with such tumultuous dev cycles rarely end up shipping, and even more rarely turn out great. We, as a team, did it. And it was hard. It took a toll on me. BioWare still has a lot of work to do culturally, but I do believe they are on the right footing now.”
"As for me, my departure was voluntary, as I have been presented with an opportunity I couldn't turn down. I don’t want to say much more right now, but you can count on it being in the CRPG space and upholding the traditions of great characters."
Busche har jobbat på senaste Dragon Age-spelet sedan 2022 och såg till att spelet äntligen släpptes efter en turbulent utveckling. The Veilguard har sålt hyfsat och fått både ris och ros. Det har dock viskats att spelet inte nådde upp till EAs förhoppningar.