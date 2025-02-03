Många har undrat vad som hände med Insomniacs Resistance-serie. Det är nämligen hela 14 år sedan Resistance 3 släpptes på Playstation 3 och sedan dess har det varit tyst. Enligt den numera pensionerade VD:n Ted Price så är det emellertid inte Insomniacs fel att spelserien ligger i dvala. Price säger att de faktiskt pitchade en fjärde uppföljare för Sony, men att de fick ett nej.
Price sa så här till Kinda Funny Gamecast om spelet och serien:
"We did pitch that one,"
"and it was a wonderful concept... It was the result of a lot of Insomniac team members being passionate about extending the story further... I do believe that Resistance has set up a really cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera and where they go and what their origins are. We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming on where we could take this in the future."
Price är dock inte bitter och fortsätter med att saker händer av en anledning och att detta nog också ledde till deras fantastiska relation med Marvel och chansen att jobba med Spider-man.
Är det någon här på FZ som skulle vilja se en uppföljare till Resistance?