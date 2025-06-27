Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 kommer visas upp på den tjeckiska filmfestivalen Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Versionen som visas kommer vara en ”cinematic cut” där spelet är klippt till en filmversion så vi kan följa Henry of Skalitz på den vita duken.
Daniel Vavra och Petr Pekar är regissörer och leder filmprojektet. Karel Och jobbar som art director och säger så här om att få jobba med filmen:
"We are honored to be working together with world leaders in their field on this unique project, which represents an exceptionally original contribution to our long-standing goal of presenting powerful and gripping stories captured in a unique manner,"
På Warhorse Studios uttrycker VD:n Martin Fryvadlsky sig så här om projektet:
"I have wished to see Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on the big screen for a long time, I believe that the civil story of a blacksmith's son will also appeal to film audiences and stand up to the competition of international movie productions. Together with my colleagues in the studio, we are proud that we have the opportunity to present the story we have been working on for many years in a world premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival."
The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival går av stapeln mellan den 4:e och 12:e juli. Kingdom Come-filmen visas den 9:e.