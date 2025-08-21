Enligt producenterna Noriaki Okamura och Yuji Korekado så är Metal Gear Solid 3-remaken ett sätt att träna upp nya förmågor på företaget inför framtida Metal Gear-spel. Det har gått tio år sedan ett riktigt Metal Gear Solid-spel släppts. 2018 släpptes visserligen Metal Gear Survive, men det räknar vi inte.
Så här sa Okamura och Korekado till Rolling Stone (översatt av tidningen):
“So, one of the reasons why we brought in a lot of fresh meat — all the new, younger developers — is because, not only did we want to give them a chance to figure out how to create and develop a Metal Gear game, but also give them a chance to experience the game themselves,”
“And we’ll still be here for a while, but right now the goal is to build a team that could carry on the legacy on our behalf and could produce, hopefully in the future, more exciting games.”
De berättar också att de lyssnar på de yngre i teamet för att få feedback på vad moderna spel och hur moderna spelare spelar.
“One thing that was really helpful was to understand how modern gamers play games; what frustrates them, what makes it easier for them,”
“[We] were able to get a lot of feedback from all the younger development staff. We were aware that we needed to maintain the original. We wanted to keep the story, wanted to keep the gameplay as [close] to the original as possible. They understood the assignment, and what they did is help us make sure [it’s] not too awkward, it still feels like a fun and exciting game.”
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain var också Hideo Kojimas sista Metal Gear-spel innan han slutade på Konami. I och med med Kojima också var pappa för Snake och gänget så har det varit oklart vart serien tar vägen. Survive var ingen bra start men vid ett senare tillfälle så avtäckte också Konami en remake på Metal Gear Solid 3.
Att Konami nu använder Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater som ett inlärningsverktyg för nya förmågor kan ju tyckas vara ett smart drag. Metal Gear Solid 3 anses ju trots allt av de flesta var det bästa MGS-spelet i serien nu när inte Kojima är kvar på Konami.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater släpps den 28:e augusti till Playstation 5, Xbox Series och PC.