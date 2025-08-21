Innan Gamescom teasades utvecklarna men en snöig bild till The Division 2 och under mässan bekräftade Massive att de håller på med en uppdatering till spelet. Uppdateringen heter Survivors som kommer innehålla snö och is – I alla fall om vi ska tro konceptbilderna.
Utvecklarna berättade att uppdateringen är i väldigt tidig utveckling och mer info än detta fick vi egentligen inte. Producenten Julian Gerighty sa så här om Survivior:
"The Division 2: Survivors is as much your baby as it is ours, and we strive for transparency during its development. Clear communication and community involvement are a focus as we build the new experience, and we will be closely involving you as we move forward on the development journey,"
Medan vi väntar på mer info om Survivors får vi nöjs oss med uppdateringen The Pact som släpps snart.