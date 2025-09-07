Hollow Knight: Silksong hyllas till skyarna av de (så här långt rätt få) recensioner som släppts. Felfritt är det emellertid inte, och i mitten av nästa vecka beräknas en första patch vara klar.
Den åtgärdar ett antal buggar och balansproblem, berättar utvecklarna på Steam. Och så blir några tidiga bossar lite enklare, vilket är en av få grejer spelet kritiserats för. Hela changeloggen:
Patch Notes
- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.
- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.
- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.
- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.
- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in the late game.
- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.
- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.
- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.
- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.
- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.
- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).
- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.
- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.
- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.
- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.
- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.
- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.
- Various additional fixes and tweaks.
Patchen finns att testa i beta om du kör pc-versionen. Annars beräknad release om ungefär en vecka, alltså. En andra patch är redan inplanerad. Om du har problem med spelet finns en frågor och svar att läsa här.