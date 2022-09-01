Microsoft vill köpa Activision Blizzard för 68 miljarder dollar. Affären granskas för närvarande av konkurrensmyndigheter världen över för att se om den ligger i linje med konkurrenslagar. Det sker just nu hos brittiska Competition and Markets Authority, och som av en händelse har Xbox-chefen Phil Spencer bloggat om Microsofts planer för Game Pass och ett gäng spel.
Icke oväntat planerar man att släppa tunga Activision- och Blizzard-spel på sin prenumerationstjänst Game Pass. Spencer nämner Call of Duty, Diablo och Overwatch.
We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities.
Han upprepar också att Microsoft om affären blir av tänker fortsätta släppa Call of Duty till Playstation samma dag som till andra plattformar. han nämner köpet av Minecraft och Mojang 2014 som ett exempel - Minecraft finns ju fortfarande till Playstation och andra icke Microsoft-ägda plattformar.
We’ve heard that this deal might take franchises like Call of Duty away from the places where people currently play them. That’s why, as we’ve said before, we are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere. We will continue to enable people to play with each other across platforms and across devices. We know players benefit from this approach because we’ve done it with Minecraft, which continues to be available on multiple platforms and has expanded to even more since Mojang joined Microsoft in 2014. As we extend our gaming storefront across new devices and platforms, we will make sure that we do so in a manner that protects the ability of developers to choose how to distribute their games.
Det är inte känt när beslut om jätteaffären ska bli av eller ej kan komma.