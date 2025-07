"Game development is never a straight line, and sometimes fresh approaches are necessary to make great games. What's important here is that none of the reported changes have resulted in staff reductions. Developers were moved to other projects and are working on a number of games in our pipeline."

"Our primary focus right now is to release Dying Light: The Beast for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. After the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, we will share more about future titles in due time."